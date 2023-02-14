The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) have announced a free webinar training for commercial property owners will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.
The webinar is part of a series of free small business training webinars that started in November 2022 and will run through May 2023.
Those wanting to register can fill out the form here.
“This customized training will empower and equip your community with the tools needed to attract new retail and restaurants,” city officials said.
• Custom Site Specific Property Flyers (available upon request)
• “Opportunity Here” Window Signs – to promote opportunity rather than vacancy
For those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to register anyway as the session will be recorded, and it will be sent in a follow-up email with resources.
The next topics include omni-channel, restaurant recovery and modernizing business systems. Anyone interested can contact TAEDC Executive Director Winston Brooks at wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov to learn more about this training and the one-on-one intensive training for retailers and restaurants. Space is limited for the intensive training sessions, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spot before Wednesday, March 1.