Tullahoma and the rest of the country have two more years to get their star as the implementation of the Real ID program has been delayed again. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it was delaying full enforcement of the Real ID.

The implementation was supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. With the reprieve, full enforcement will now take effect on May 7, 2025.