Tullahoma and the rest of the country have two more years to get their star as the implementation of the Real ID program has been delayed again. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it was delaying full enforcement of the Real ID.
The implementation was supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. With the reprieve, full enforcement will now take effect on May 7, 2025.
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible."
The Department of Human Services revealed the extension is in part due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which it maintain has cut down on the public’s ability to obtain a Real ID. It adds that many agencies are dealing with backlogs, which would have made obtaining a Real ID by the May 3 deadline difficult.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following a recommendation by the 9/11 commission. It established minimum security standards to obtain a driver's license and identification cards. Real ID-compliant identification will be needed to get past TSA checkpoints for domestic air travel beginning May 7, 2025.
The latest extension is the latest in a series of delays. Real ID requirements were supposed to go into effect in 2020 and then again in 2021, but both deadlines were delayed.
Those wishing to get their real ID can still do so at their leisure. When seeking the identification, applicants must present the following documents when applying for a REAL ID:
Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence
Proof of your full Social Security number
Two proofs of Tennessee residency
You should also be prepared to provide documentation of any name changes that may have occurred. This may require presentation of multiple documents. All documents must be originals or certified. No photocopies will be accepted.