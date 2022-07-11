Beginning next year, on May 3, 2023, everyone must have a Real ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security began issuing Real IDs on July 1, 2019, and has issued more than 2 million Real ID credentials to date.
Alternative documents accepted in place of a Real ID credential include a passport. Other acceptable alternative forms of identification may be found at tn.gov/tnrealid/requirements.
To apply for a Real ID, applicants will need to bring one proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, a valid Social Security Number and two proofs of Tennessee residency.
In addition, if there has been a name change, a certified legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the approved documents. A complete list of accepted documents can be found at tn.gov.
The first application for a Real ID must be made in person at a driver services center or participating county clerk partner. Participating locations can be found on www.tnrealid.gov.
Those who don’t need a Real ID may receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for Real ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or common credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting and accessing hospitals, post offices and federal courts.
If it is your initial issuance of a Real ID, the standard fee is $28. However, those wanting to obtain a Real ID outside of their renewal period, will be charged a duplicate fee depending on license classification.