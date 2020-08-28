Rafael D. Arellano to Xiao Lei Yang, $365,000.
Norfleet Quality Homes, general partners Pat Thacker, Linda Kay Finney and Dan Norfleet, Paul Norfleet and Eva Norfleet Holder to Michael Bratcher, $13,000.
Powers Storage Inc. to Storehouse Food Pantry, $115,000.
Roger Rhoton, C.D. Rhoton, C.D. Rhoton Jr. and Rhoton Family Partnership to Ignacio Silva Herrera and Lizeth J. Rios Pacheco, $157,400.
Michael J. and Nina R. Mares to Southland Properties, $47,500.
Jason Johnson to Joseph W. and Roshelle J. Pennington, $95,250.
Ralph Daly II to Andrew and Sonia Slone, 774 Ballard Road, Manchester, $164,900.
Don W. and Claudia H. Curl to Any and Jonathan Eric Cunningham, 591 Richland Farms Drive, Manchester, $264,900.
Donavan and Anna Weaver to Brett and Alisha Rader, 902 Sycamore Drive, Manchester, $182,900.
Fredrick E. O’Kelley to Gary M. and Sherry M. Beck, 313 West High St., Manchester, $115,000.
James Avans to Jeremy Michael Finchum, 299 Cave Circle, Manchester, $105,000.
Joshua Adam Campbell and Campbell Builders LLC to Mark and Joann Fann, 548 Taylor Road, Manchester, $292,000.
Jeff Ross and Jeff Ross Construction Company LLC to Sharon Reeves, 1176 Norton Road, Manchester, $236,684.
Attorney in fact Gregory D. Bauer and Rita C. Bauer to Dustin Michael and Katelyn Marie Engler, 122 Breckenridge, Tullahoma, $289,000.
Greg T. Curl and Curl Properties LLC to Dustin Barnes, 561 Richland Farms Drive, Manchester, $259,900.
Curl Properties LLC to William Clayton Skinner, 414 Richland Farms Drive, Manchester, $272,200.
Eric Daniel and Marti Brooke Brumley to Justin Collins and Jamie Farless, 304 Bell Road, Morrison, $325,000.
Jack Allen Pirkle and Joan P. Seaton to Ashley Pirkle Durham, $25,000.
Bowen Developments LLC and President Jeffery D. Bowen to Joey and Martha Craddock, $43,375.
Filiberto Cruses to Rufino Gandarilla and Yaqueline Velazquez, $43,000.
Jimmy Hollandsworth to Cameron T. Stearns, 251 Oak Hollow Road, Manchester, $184,900.
Gregory J. and Kelly J. McKenzie to Gregory J. and Christine W. Sandlin, $380,000.
Philip McAfee to Joey and Amber Sidley, $350,000.
Francis J. Giangiulio to Crystal Vinson, 908 Shedd Road, Manchester, $32,500.
Greg Curl to Shirley Ann Murphy, 564 Richland Farms Drive, Manchester, $260,000.
Hazel Baughman to John and Hali Snider, 148 Sherwood Drive, Manchester, $185,000.
Gregory J. and Christine W. Sandlin to Dale and Cassandra Parsons, $300,000.
Michael and Vicki Durham to Boniquica Dupre, 4105 Rutledge Hill Road, Hillsboro, $60,000.
Danny and Elbert Phillips, Loretta Bohanan, Bobby and Shawna Wade to Ronnie Gribble, $10,000.
Roland E. and Mary Jane Thomas to Marcus P. Corlew, 157 Swing Away Drive, Manchester, $237,000.
John C. and Elly S. Houghton to Ariana Nichole Fulwood, Sharps Lane, Beechgrove, $5,000.
Justin K. and Molly Duncan to Amanda D. and Joe Butler III, 500 Willow Oak Road, Manchester, $145,000.
Howard D. and Mary Frances Smith to Gregory Ray and Tina Lynn Reed, 320 S Roosevelt Street, Tullahoma, $17,921.34.
Kathryn D. Tabor and Toscha Monique McClain to Michael Joe and Kathi Jo Valdez, 1347 Walden Ridge Road, Manchester, $37,900.
Keauna and Jordan Corcilius to Christopher Derrik Hale, 600 Polk Street, Manchester, $130,000.
Victoria Krusac to Katie Reid, 1208 Bel Aire Drive, Tullahoma, $125,000.