Jackie Garner to Chester and Betty Smith, 300 South Franklin Street, Tullahoma, $41,500.
Administratrix Patrica Moore of the Joseph Allen Damron estate, Karen Duke and Susan Hunt to Carol Ann Montgomery, $123,000.
Marilyn L. Bryan to Ryan Kelly and Janna Anderson, $225,000.
Linda C. Kemp to Matthew and Karen Leigh Bird, 360 Ledford Mill Road, Tullahoma, $210,000.
Adrian Hale to Cindy Bryan, 1201 Eastend Road, Manchester, $215,000.
Mark Keifer and Patricia Keifer to Scott and Lori Rush, Bell Road, Morrison, $123,500.
Mark Keifer and Patricia Keifer to Scott and Lori Rush, Bell Road, Morrison, $31,250.
William Lane Yoder to Mark A. and Chelsy C. Cuendet, 104 Troon Way, Tullahoma, $475,000.
Chelsy C. Cuendet to Julie Ann Mixer, 1719 Country Club Drive, Tullahoma, $309,900.
Matthew Bird to Susan Barnard, 810 First Avenue, Tullahoma, $115,000.
Lora F. Pena to Rebecca Stout Ainley, 120 Linda Lane, Tullahoma, $207,500.
Rush B. Bricken and Georgia J. Knight to Bradford Powell and Benjamin Rush Bricken III, $80,000.
J. Stanley and Patricia C. Rogers to Pamela Small, $800,000.
Jordan Taylor and Marshall Alexander to Joshua Lee Fuhram and Chelsy Danielle Floyd, 57 South Kensington Court, Manchester, $317,000.
Robert W. and Bethany C. Suttles to Andrew Marc Zotti and Madeline Trasport Zotti, Tara Marie Dapolito and Daniel John Dapolito, 107 Point Circle, Tullahoma, $390,000.
RQA Construction Company to Jacob Weston and Kirsten Daniel Floyd, 129 Hamilton Court, Manchester, $276,000.
Jason Wade and Crystal Michelle Swearington to Roger West, $49,000.
Andrew B. and Kimberly Ann Smith to Lauren Carlton, $318,000.
Gary R. Lewandowski to trustee Lisa Luttrell of the Lewandowski Family Trust, 111 Point Drive, Tullahoma, 0.00.
Charlies Schultz Jr., to Jerry H. Ferguson, $214,900.
Mackenizie Lynn and William Offenbacker to Fred Cosgrove, $151,746.
Mike A.D. and Quana Shai Reed to Paul and Tara Thomas, Norton Branch Road, Beechgrove, $90,000.
Lance A. Howard to Willis E. Marsh, $185,500.
Citi Mortage Inc. to William J. Quick, 304 Marbeth Lane, Tullahoma, $128,000.
Evan T. and Megan L. Smith to Thomas D. Frederick, 109 Parkway Place, Tullahoma, $324,000.
John F. Monick to Windy Casteel, 210 Spencer Drive, Beechgrove, $70,000.