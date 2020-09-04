Two Franklin County School System employees have been disciplined for displaying politically oriented items that violate the state’s Little Hatch Act.
A Franklin County High School English teacher was reprimanded last week for hanging a 2020 Trump campaign flag in a classroom, and a North Middle School librarian was also disciplined later for breaking the same rule by wearing a Trump 2020 mask.
The Little Hatch Act prohibits all state employees from displaying campaign literature, banners, placards, streamers, stickers, signs, or other items of campaign or political advertising on the premises of state property. However, they may display a decal or bumper sticker on their personal vehicle while parked on state property.
Director of Schools Stanley Bean did not identify the employees but said they were issued letters of correction that will be included in their files as part of their employment record.
Bean said the infractions were probably an oversight where the employees didn’t know about the state law. He said that as a result of the most recent circumstances, steps have been taken to ensure that they are aware of it.
“The principals were notified of the Little Hatch Act which covered this with state employees and what they cannot do,” he said. “It has now been shared with teachers.”
He said the FCHS teacher in question had made statements about not hearing any concerns about the banner, and the North Middle School employee only used the mask during pickup duties, stating it was the only one available.
“Both teachers have been disciplined, and I expect no more political promotions here in the future,” he said. “If so, it will be dealt with. I do believe that the large majority of these concerns from the community stem from other issues.”
Bean declined to specify what those other issues are.
However, the School Board has been presented with a movement to remove deemed social injustices linked to the Confederacy and an associated stance on slavery in regard to Franklin County High School’s Rebel mascot.
The issue has been divided with some former students saying they want the issue left alone.
About 30 attended the School Board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the system’s administration building, following social-distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Four were allowed to speak for and against removing the Rebel moniker and other links to the Confederacy.
The national outcry over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota has sparked a new push to remove Confederate symbols, including changing the FCHS mascot name.
Those wanting the mascot name removed and a halt to playing the song “Dixie” at athletic events cited that the term “Rebel” signifies the oppression linked to slavery.
The school system has since banned “Dixie” from being played at athletic events.
Those wanting the mascot name to remain cited a lasting tradition they deem needs to be preserved.
Board members have agreed to delay taking action on the issue due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said the school system has enough pressing issues in ensuring classes can be safely held and have agreed to revisit the subject in October.