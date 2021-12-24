The city of Tullahoma and Tullahoma Utilities Authority plan to replace three of the town’s downtown traffic lights in the spring.
At the December meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city board approved a motion to coordinate with the utility authority on the $1.2 million project to replace traffic signals at the intersections of Jackson Street at East Lauderdale, East Lincoln and East Grundy streets and establish a budget of $350,000 for contributions in aid for the overall project. The three traffic signals are over 40 years old.
All the city’s traffic signals are owned and maintained by TUA; the city finances ongoing maintenance for the lights through monthly contributions to an investment account held by the utility authority. Items capitalized into that account have a 14% interest charge applied to them that helps ensure there are always adequate contributions for the maintenance of those assets over their useful life. However, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the investment account is insufficient to fund total replacement at the end of life or for upgrades to existing infrastructure. Further, Moody said in a report, the investment account should not be used for one-time expenditures or on infrastructure that would not require ongoing maintenance.
As an alternative, Moody suggested at the meeting that the city enter into an agreement with TUA that would allow the city to pay up front for items that TUA would not maintain, which she said would be a cheaper option in the long term.
“Rather than capitalize the entire project into an investment account where the city makes monthly payments toward the maintenance, I am suggesting that we enter this agreement that will allow us to make a contribution towards construction for the parts of the project that are not maintained by TUA, things like sidewalks, curbing, jack and bore for conduit,” she said. “These are things that TUA will never maintain and that we shouldn’t capitalize into an investment account where it’ll be a recurring cost forever.”
Moody recommended establishing a $350,000 budget in the capital projects fund as the city’s one-time contribution-in-aid for the whole of the project.
According to information from both the city and TUA, the project would involve replacing the current traffic signals with updated signal lights affixed to black mast arms similar the traffic signals at William Northern Boulevard and North Jackson Street at Publix; constructing new portions of sidewalk; pedestrian crosswalks with ADA-compliant ramps; all new controllers to enable interconnectivity and coordination of the signals for more efficient traffic flow; long-lasting LED signal heads with reflective backing for better visibility at night; and backlit street name signs to allow for enhanced visibility at night.
Overall, the main purpose of the project would be to enhance the functionality, reduce maintenance costs and modernize the city’s infrastructure, as well as adding pedestrian and aesthetic improvements.
“Out of a $1.2 million project, about $350,000, approximately, is what I’m asking that we pay up front one time,” Moody said at the meeting.
According to TUA, the authority sent out a request for bids on this project in October. Two responses came in: one from Stansell Electric for $1,482,858 and one from S&W Contracting for a total base bid of $1,201,058. The TUA Board of Directors approved the bid award to S&W Contracting at a special-called meeting held Dec. 13. The bid from S&W Contracting broke down to individual costs of $278,490 for Grundy Street, $299,428 for Lincoln Street, $288,698 for Lauderdale Street, $42,210 to remove and replace the sidewalk, $136,462 to remove and replace the curbing, $30,700 to install PVC conduit, $5,800 to install RGS conduit, $28,260 to jack and bore 2-inch conduit, $64,690 to jack and bore 3-inch conduit and $26,320 to install and maintain erosion control.
The item was unanimously approved by the city board, with Alderman Robin Dunn saying she was “really glad” to see the project take place, and it was important for the downtown beautification efforts.
According to TUA Vice President of Electric and Fiber Brian Coate, the construction firm believes it can begin work on the replacement project in March and complete the job by around July.