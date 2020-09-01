A large tree at South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) is getting a new lease on life.
In July SJCC announced it would host the Tree Art Chainsaw Sculpture Event for Aug. 20-25, with a break on Sunday Aug. 23.
SJCC Chairman Greg Gressel said they have been watching the tree for the last five years and calling specialists to see if anything could be done to help save it.
“The tree is a 150-year-old Red Oak tree,” Gressel said. “Parks and Rec were going to have it cut down and removed when we decided to try to save at least a part of it to live on in a sculpture.”
Gressel said SJCC had been in contact with chainsaw carver Roark Phillips since May 2019 after talking to people at the Arts Alive Festival in Tullahoma.
“Not only were we excited about the project but we were also thrilled that we had a local artist with so much talent,” Gressel said.
The event was open for the public to come by and watch as Phillips carved the tree. Gressel said the community has loved the project.
“We have had hundreds come and bring a chair; some have brought their lunch to enjoy while watching and some drive by just to see the carving from their cars,” Gressel said.
According to Gressel, the sculpture is a collage of items put together to represent the performing arts. The types of items range from musical instruments, ballet shoes, roses for the actor, a comedy and tragedy mask and musical symbols. He added that he and Phillips have been collaborating on the design of the sculpture.
“Roark and I have been talking through the ideas for a year and bouncing those ideas off of each other, and, like any artist, he continues to see possibilities as he moves forward,” Gressel said.
Other pieces from the tree are being saved to be turned into bowls, cups and vases for the center to sell.
However, Phillips had to put a pause on the sculpture, as he works as a lineman. With the recent hurricanes making landfall, Phillips got a call to head to Texas Tuesday and was there by nightfall. Gressel said Phillips plans to return home within the next five to seven days to finish to sculpture. He added that SJCC will keep the public updated when he returns and future commissions.
“South Jackson Civic Center for the Performing Arts has plans to commission several more pieces of art to be created for the campus here and look forward to introducing them to the community in the future,” Gressel said.
Gressel added he wanted to thank the community for showing support to SJCC and the sculpture by stopping by and making donations in person or online.
“We are grateful to so many individuals who have donated to make this happen,” Gressel said.
Anyone interested in donating go to southjackson.org and click the donate button and put in TREE in the notes section. SJCC can be reached at 931-455-5321 or at office@southjackson.org.
