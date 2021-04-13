Police found the beer still bubbling in a suspect’s red Solo cup after he jacked three tall boys from Walmart.
The suspect, Willie James Moses, fessed up to the misdemeanor when police found him minutes after he strolled out of the store with the ill-gotten suds in a bag, ignoring calls by employees for him to stop.
“I observed several tall Bud Light cans in the vehicle,” the officer said when he found Moses. “There was a red Solo cup with beer in it, still bubbling with carbonation.”
With the evidence in his cup, Moses came clean. “I asked him if he stole any beer and he advised he did and he wasn’t going to lie about it,” the officer recalled, noting he placed him under arrest since Moses was living out of his car while waiting for a construction job in North Carolina and didn’t have a residential address.