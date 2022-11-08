There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene.
Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,053,872 to 504,523 and also cruising past a host of Independents who threw their hats in the ring. In Coffee County Lee took 10,529 to 2,811 by his Democratic opponent. John Gentry finished third with 122 in Coffee and Constance Every had 82.
Tennessee House Representative Rush Bricken was reelected to the 47th District office that serves Coffee and Grundy County, besting Independent Veronica Owens 12,563 to 3,038. He got 9,921 votes in his home Coffee County to 2,473 for Owens. His margin was even wider in Grundy County, the second county in the district, as he carried 82 percent of the vote there, taking 2,642 to 565. Due to reapportionment, Warren County is no longer in the 47th District.
Coffee County will have a new Representative in Washington D.C. but the change is due to reapportionment and not due to a changing of the guard as long-time incumbent Dr. Scott DesJarlais was reelected as 4th District Congressman, winning handily with 103,684 votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Coffee County had previously been served John Rose; however, districts were changed this past year following the 2020 Census and Coffee went from the 6th District to the 4th District. One of DesJarlais’ opponents was local resident Mike Winton who got 2,615 votes district-wide, placing third behind Democrat Wayne Steel who claimed 23% of the vote with 33,383. Coffee County welcomed Dr. DesJarlais with open arms, casting 9,904 votes for the incumbent to 2,541 for Steele. Winton got 827 in his home county.
Election Day came after nearly 6,500 voters turned out to the polls for early voting to make their voices heard. According to data from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, during the 14-day early voting period, a total of 6,439 Coffee County voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. However, Election Day saw an even bigger turnout as 7,270 Coffee countians voted at their precincts. The voter turnout for the Nov. 8 election in total was over 38 percent.
The four Amendments to the State Constitution that were on the ballot passed with the voters in the Volunteer State.
Amendment 1, the Right-to-Work Amendment, will make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization. The amendment passed statewide with 70 percent of the vote. In Coffee County it passed 9,320 to 3,258.
The next amendment designated the Speaker of the State Senate to discharge the power of the office of governor in the case that the governor is unable to do so, as approved by written, signed declaration to the Secretary of State, Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the governor. In the absence of the Speaker of the State Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives would discharge the power of the office. The second amendment passed with 74 percent. In Coffee County it passed 9,252 to 3,316.
The third amendment on the ballot changes the current language of Article I, Section 33 of the state constitution, which prohibits slavery, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of a crime. The rewording would be: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.” The slavery amendment passed with 79 percent of the vote statewide. In Coffee County it passed 9,729 to 3,041.
The last amendment on the ballot deleted Article IX, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibited ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either house of the legislature. The minister amendment passed by the smallest margin of the four as it had passed with 63 percent. It passed in Coffee County 8,248 to 4,497.
A full breakdown of the vote totals, as well the final numbers once 100 percent of the votes have been counted, will be featured in the Sunday edition of The Tullahoma News.