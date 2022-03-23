Narcotics charges have been leveled against a convicted felon who was caught transporting nearly 100 pounds of raw marijuana while being in possession of a loaded firearm.
The suspect, Jordan Lee Nelms, 28, has been charged with possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His charges come after he was approached by lawmen at Busy Corner Truck Stop. The officers reportedly spotted pills on his console that are suspected of being fentanyl. The discovery prompted officers to search farther at which time they found eight to 10 grams of methamphetamine in the console.
Digging further into the vehicle, officers found a duffle bag on a third row seat.
“It contained approximately 75 to 100 pounds of raw marijuana,” the warrant alleges, noting there were still more discoveries to be made. “In the cargo area the trooper found three large cardboard boxes filled with THC vape pens from California which weighed 200 pounds.”
Topping off the bust against Nelms was a loaded 40 caliber handgun found under the driver’s seat. Being a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm. Lawmen said he had multiple rounds of ammunition loaded in the firearm. Lawmen also pointed out Nelms was driving on a revoked license.