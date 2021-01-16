A man who shot another man outside Baymont Inn, allegedly using the victim’s own gun, has been bound to the grand jury on attempted murder charges.
The alleged shooter, Benny Reese, 51, was bound to the grand jury recently on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for purposes of going armed. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder charge. His case will now be taken to the grand jury. If he is indicted by the tribunal he will face trial in circuit court.
The shooting happened July 2. The victim, Jeffrey Barrier, 47, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach and was airlifted for treatment after the shooting.
Police reports revealed they were called to the inn on North Jackson Street and found the victim lying in the parking lot. One of the officers immediately began applying pressure to Barrier’s stomach wound while they waited on an ambulance. Officers continued giving first aid during Barrier’s ambulance ride to the helipad for his airlift. It was during that time officers onboard the ambulance were told that it was Barrier’s own gun that was used to shoot him.
In the police account of the victim’s statement, Barrier said “All of this over a punch to the face” and then told them what kind of gun was used. “He shot me with a 40 caliber Hydroshock,” the police report reads. “He shot me with my own gun.”
Police have not revealed what led up to the “punch to the face” or subsequent shooting.