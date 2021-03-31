Moviegoers of Tullahoma will soon be able to return to the theater to enjoy movies on the big screen.
Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld announced recently that it will be reopening its theaters in the U.S. starting in April. The Tullahoma movie theater, Tullahoma Regal Cinema 8, is operated by Regal Cinemas.
According to the Regal Cinemas website, Tullahoma’s Regal Cinema 8 is scheduled to be reopened by May 21.
In a joint statement with Warner Bros., the movie theater chain announced the phased reopening will start with a limited number cinemas this Friday, April 2, for the opening of “Godzilla vs. Kong;” additional theaters will open with "Mortal Kombat" in two weeks, on April 16.
"We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," said CEO of Cineworld Mooky Greidinger. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.”
Greidinger added all Regal theaters will have capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most states, so it will be able to operate profitably in its biggest markets.
Regal Cinemas temporarily closed all of its 536 theaters in the U.S. in October as cities and regions closed public locations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, multiple movie studios have been “reluctant to release their pipeline of new films,” leaving the theaters without many offerings.
The cinema group stated it will continue to follow safety measures in place to stay committed to the safety of all of its patrons and employees.
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks where mandated; they will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job role; and where it is required by local governance, all employees and guests will wear masks.
In the lobby area of theaters, greeters will be stationed to assist guests with new procedural changes; guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie; wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of main entrances; and arcade games and vending machines will remain closed, and water fountains will not be available for use.
At concession stands, along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app when in-theatre. Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing; a reduced menu offering will be temporarily available; self-service condiment stands will be closed; and refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended. In locations that feature diners, restaurants and in-theater ordering will have these services temporarily suspended as well. Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.
In the lobby, all guests are required to wear a face covering at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. As per the terms of admission, any guest not complying with the policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant.
On theaters that have it, the company’s reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (one seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie. At theatres where performances are non-reserved, guests will be requested to leave two seats between groups. Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.
Guests who are experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms or have been in contact with any individuals that have been diagnosed with the virus are asked to self-quarantine and avoid the theater until they are symptom-free for 72 hours. Guests who have purchased tickets and experience any symptoms related to COVID-19 may request a refund online.