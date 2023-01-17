Ray & Gregory, PC, a regional CPA firm in Tullahoma and Murfreesboro, is pleased to announce the addition of a new firm partner. Bryant T. Swann, CPA will be joining the firm as partner and has a broad range of experience in the accounting industry working with Ray & Gregory, PC, Arnold’s Engineering Development Center, and Cracker Barrel corporate headquarters. Bryant is a licensed CPA and registered investment advisor. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Master of Business Administration, and currently resides in Tullahoma with his wife, Emily Jordan Swann, and daughter, Harper Swann.
Ray & Gregory is a CPA firm serving clients in the middle Tennessee area for more than 20 years. Bryant joins Steven Gregory, Stephen Neal, and Cameron Ray as licensed CPAs and members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. The partners of the firm assist individuals with tax, accounting, and advisory needs.
Bryant is accepting new clients for the upcoming tax season. He prepares individual, partnership, and corporate tax returns. Bryant also works with clients year-round providing tax planning, advisory, and accounting support. Bryant is in the Tullahoma office and can be reached at (931)455-1380.