Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Aug. 4 General Election must register or update their voter registration before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, July 5.
“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by July 5.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee at this time.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28. However, eligible voters who will be voting absentee by-mail should request the ballot now.
Early voting locations in Coffee County are C.D. Stamps Center at 810 S. Jackson St. in Tullahoma and the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6, in Manchester.
Locally, this year’s August elections will see the seats of all county offices, county school board and both Manchester and Tullahoma City school board seats. The ballot will see current county commissioner Margaret Cunningham go against former state representative Judd Matheny for the seat of county mayor. Also on the ballot is the seat for Coffee County Sheriff as incumbent Chad Partin is challenged by independent candidates Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell.
Also, four aldermanic seats, three for four-year term and one for a two-year term, are up for grabs in Tullahoma. Incumbents Daniel Berry, Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee are challenged by former Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick, Linda Periut Johnson, former alderman Jerry Mathis and Bobbie Wilson. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks announced earlier this year he will not be seeking reelection.
Other races listed include the Manchester municipal races and those for the Tennessee State House of Representatives and U.S. House of Representatives in the new 4th congressional district, which will include all of Coffee County. State Rep. Rush Bricken will seek reelection to the Tennessee General Assembly. He is challenged by Independent Veronica Owens.
For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.