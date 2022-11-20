With the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade just a few weeks away, those who want to enter a float still have time to register.
The Christmas parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, take to the streets of downtown Tullahoma Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and will feature floats from various local businesses, schools, organizations, sporting teams and so on. Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb Automotive said the parade is a festive event for people of all ages.
“The Christmas parade is one of the best community events of the year and it is fun to get everyone out there,” McNabb said.
According to Hope Nunley, Executive Director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, the entry deadline for anyone who wants to participate is Friday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. Those interested can either register at Tullahoma.org or stop by the chamber’s office located at 135 W. Lincoln St.
Nunley noted that the chamber will accept past the deadline but their floats will not be featured in the parade insert.
“We are just really encouraging people to join us for the Christmas parade,” Nunley said.
There is a registration fee of $50, unless those registering are members of emergency services, government, military or the marching bands. Those who do register will need to pick up a parade packet, which will include lineup instructions, entry number and other information, starting Nov. 29 to the day of the parade at the chamber’s office. Those who do not pick up their packets will not be allowed to participate.
This year’s theme for the Christmas parade is “A Classic Christmas” which Nunley said she believes those in the parade will do a fantastic job in showcasing that to the community.
“All we need is people to put on their thinking caps of what a classic Christmas is and enter in the parade,” she said.
Nunley said there is a steady flow in registrations, but emphasized that the deadline is closer than it appears.
“Things kind of sneak up on people because you come back from Thanksgiving and it is the week of the Christmas parade,” Nunley said.
She added the average number of float registrations is 100 floats. She added the average is their goal and have usually surpass it every year.
The grand marshals for the Christmas parade will be long-time community members Ann and Louis Baldwin. The chamber will hold the 2022 Grand Marshal on Thursday, Dec. 1.
For more information on how to enter this year’s parade, contact the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 931-455-5497 or visit Tullahoma.org.