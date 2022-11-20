4A - Christmas parade.jpg

With the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade just a few weeks away, those who want to enter a float still have time to register.

The Christmas parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, take to the streets of downtown Tullahoma Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and will feature floats from various local businesses, schools, organizations, sporting teams and so on. Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb Automotive said the parade is a festive event for people of all ages.