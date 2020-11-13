Registration is now open for the 64th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, chamber officials announced.
The Christmas parade will be held along Tullahoma’s main thoroughfare at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Each year the parade sees businesses, civic clubs and organizations, nonprofit groups, schools and more create colorful, creative parade floats to entertain crowds in downtown Tullahoma and beyond.
Registration for this year’s parade is now live on the chamber website, according to officials. A $50 entry fee is applied to all floats for businesses, CEO Partners/schools, civic groups/nonprofits and pageant winners/title holders. School bands, military organizations and government entities receive free entry, per the registration form.
Parade packet pickup will take place during normal business hours Dec. 1 – 4, according to chamber officials. The packet will include vital parade information, including lineup instructions and parade entry number. A representative from each parade entry must pick up the packet during this time, or the entry will not be able to participate in the parade, chamber officials warned.
While there were some concerns the parade might not happen this year, chamber officials announced at the October Coffee that it would move forward with plans for a 64th annual parade.
Last year’s parade saw a record-breaking number of floats and marchers, according to Executive Director Hope Sartain, and chamber officials are hoping to keep up the trend this year.
This year’s parade theme is “A Candyland Christmas,” and the grand marshal will be Candy Couch, a Tullahoma icon in her own right. She will be honored with the traditional Grand Marshal Reception the day before the parade at South Jackson Civic Center. The reception will take place from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to plan to attend safely, as all CDC requirements will be observed.
For any questions on the parade, contact the chamber at 455-5487 or email tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.