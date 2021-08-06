Motlow State Community College is hosting a series of “On Campus Registration Rush” events as part of its continuing focus on student enrollment and student success.
The “Rush” events are scheduled beginning August 10 at Motlow’s Moore County and Fayetteville campuses. They are designed to facilitate students registering for Fall 2021 classes, which begin August 23.
All events begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
• Aug. 10: Fayetteville and Moore County Campuses
• Aug. 12: McMinnville and Smyrna Campuses
• Aug. 18: All Campuses
No reservations or appointments required. For more information about the “On-Campus Registration Rush” or to contact a Motlow recruiter, email info@mscc.edu or call 931-393-1760.
Motlow State fall classes begin August 23. Apply today to Motlow.com/apply. For more information regarding reduced costs for students, email info@mscc.edu or call 800-654-4877.