Robert E. Lee Elementary School is one of 27 schools in the state this year to be awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award after recently receiving that designation from the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

“Our REL team is so excited about this wonderful news and is honored to be chosen as an awardee for the Purple Star School,” said Robert E. Lee Elementary Principal Mary Gilbert. “We are so fortunate to live in a community where we are all committed to serving our military-connected families and all students. With so many students and families connected with the Arnold Air Force base here, it is important we ensure a positive and smooth transition to school for our families that serve our country.”