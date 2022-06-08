A Remington Place home caught fire Tuesday, the residence suffering heavy damage as Manchester Firemen assisted by Tullahoma fire doused the blaze.
Manchester Fire Rescue received a call reporting a structural fire at 1111 Remington Place from the Communications Center Tuesday. Fire crews responded. Upon arrival they were met by heavy fire conditions on the right side of the home. They learned no one was inside the residence as they began their assault on the fire.
The Manchester firefighters on the scene began knocking down the blaze and next wave of firemen pushed to the back of the house, extinguishing the fire in the ceiling and back spaces of the home.
Tullahoma Fire Air unit was requested to respond to the scene. Crews began pulling ceilings trying to get to the fire in the attic area.
“The roof area over the fire had already vented and the roof in that area was in bad shape,” the report from the Manchester Fire Department revealed.
As recalled firefighters arrived on scene, crews continued salvage and overhaul operations extinguishing the fire and the remainder of the hot spots. Manchester Fire reported receiving outstanding support from Manchester PD, Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Communication Center, and Tullahoma Fire and off duty Manchester Fire crews. There were no injuries during the incident.
The Red Cross was contacted to care for the displaced family and Serv Pro was contacted to secure the home. Cause of the fire is under investigation.