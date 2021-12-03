The Coffee County Sheriff has revoked remote video review access for both the Manchester and Tullahoma police departments after Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher filed a federal lawsuit against a Manchester police officer, the Assistant Attorney General and the city of Manchester for allegedly leaking a video of a conversation that took place in the Coffee County Jail.
The lawsuit accuses MPD officer Trey Adcock and Coffee County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Craighead of “using their governmental authority, position, resources and issued equipment,” to access a Coffee County Jail video visitation between her and Coffee County Jail inmate Waymond Brian Riddle, the father of her child, and leaked the video of her allegedly using a racial epithet during a conversation. Amacher is seeking $1.5 million in damages in the suit.
According to Coffee County Chief Deputy Frank Watkins, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin decided to cut off both Manchester and Tullahoma police departments of remote access to video visitations at the Coffee County Jail to have more control and to keep track so a similar incident would not happen again.
Watkins told The News that according to District Attorney General Craig Northcott, since it was not a criminal violation, the department didn’t have anything to look into other than to make sure that it was used for its intended purposes and not for entertainment purposes.
He said both departments can still come up to the jail and view the videos they need in person.
“That way they can still have access, but they need to come up to the jail and look at it,” Watkins said.
He added the reason for both departments were cut access was to keep it fair across the board for everybody.
“If one has to come up to the jail to look at it, then the other one has to, too,” Watkins said.