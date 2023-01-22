As the spring semester for Tullahoma City Schools gets underway, TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens took a moment to offer some details regarding a recently passed law by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this month.
The law in question is SB 1887/HB 1912 which allows school districts to use up to two days for remote learning each semester based on health issues, inclement weather or testing.
In a letter released to its social media pages, Stephens said she wanted to make clear that just because the state had granted districts this option, it does not mean those days will be utilized. She added that remote learning dates are different school closure days when stockpiled days are used.
“If TCS closes and uses a stockpiled day, schools will be closed, and remote instruction will not be offered,” Stephens said. “That additionally means that lunches will not be served. This is exactly how it has always been when stockpiled days are used.”
She continued and said with the new law, school districts are able to use up to two remote learning days per semester, which she noted is different as when using these days, education will continue to take place at home rather than school.
“Should these remote learning days be needed, clear communication will come from TCS as well as each campus,” she said. “All pertinent information will be shared to ensure students and families understand the expectation of the remote learning day.”
TCS Kool Kids will not be open on remote learning days, according to Stephens.
Each school will continue to serve breakfast and lunches during remote learning days, where meals must be eaten at the school the student attends during the breakfast and lunch serving times. Meals will be charged to the student’s account like any other school day. Breakfast will be served at each cafeteria from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are looking forward to an awesome spring semester,” Stephens said. “As a reminder, if your child feels too sick for school, please keep them home until they are healthy to return.”