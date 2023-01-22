TCS Logo

As the spring semester for Tullahoma City Schools gets underway, TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens took a moment to offer some details regarding a recently passed law by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this month.

The law in question is SB 1887/HB 1912 which allows school districts to use up to two days for remote learning each semester based on health issues, inclement weather or testing.

