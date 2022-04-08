Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced that it has promoted Renee Crosslin to vice president of talent development and culture. In her new role, Crosslin, who continues reporting to Chief Human Resources Officer Peggy Stubblefield, will be responsible for helping oversee the credit union’s leadership development, talent management, and culture and inclusion initiatives.
“Renee has been instrumental in retaining and developing exceptional talent and helping build a great company culture for our employees,” said Stubblefield. “This promotion recognizes her many contributions and success in enhancing our training and culture programs. Renee is a valuable member of our team, and we look forward to her ongoing contributions to help our credit union continue growing in Middle Tennessee.”
Crosslin has 22 years of training and financial services experience. She joined Ascend in 2008 as a sales and service trainer and was promoted in 2013 to assistant vice president of training and development. In that role, she helped plan, design and implement training and development programs. Before that, Crosslin spent eight years in sales and service roles with financial services companies in the South.
“Since joining Ascend, I have been fortunate to work with an outstanding leadership team that has been dedicated to building a thriving company culture,” said Crosslin. “Our employees are the key to Ascend’s growth and success, and are essential to providing superior service to our members. I am grateful to Peggy for this opportunity to further enhance our training and professional development programs.”
Crosslin earned her Master of Business Administration in data analytics and Bachelor of Arts in management and leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
A Nashville native and longtime resident of Manchester, Crosslin is married and has two children. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time on the lake and supporting her children’s many activities.