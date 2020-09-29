Motlow State Community College has released its 2019-20 academic year Annual Report to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) College System of Tennessee. The report is viewable publicly at motlow.com/annualreport20.
The report is a colorful, vibrant 50-page publication providing critical statistical information, features, and photos from the College’s 50th Anniversary, academic milestones, and critical operational achievements that lean Motlow into the future and the next 50 years.
“The Annual Report is a capsule of the 2019-20 academic year from a statistical standpoint,” said Scott Shasteen, Communications Director at Motlow. “However, with our talented graphics and content creators, we bring numerical data to life, transforming it into a pleasing visual experience and proudly displaying it for the public. I’m often asked in the community, how are things at Motlow? This report tells our story.”
Motlow achieved a school record for enrollment with 7,023 students in fall 2019. Included in that student population was 1,819 dual enrollment students, the most of any community college in the TBR system. Motlow awarded 1,182 degrees during the year, another new school record.
An additional highlight for the College is its incredible 800% growth in the number of dual enrollment students who graduated from Motlow and high school at the same time. Dual enrollment students made up over 25% of Motlow’s student population.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are focuses of Motlow leadership, highlighted during the past year by concerts, Read-Ins, and student and leadership travel to conferences, including trips to New York and Harvard.
The report features a brief overview of the College’s Brand Research initiative. Motlow conducted two brand surveys and 19 focus groups, involving over 2,200 people, in its research before concluding that a brand refresh for both the school and its athletic department is the desired course moving forward.
Motlow’s 50th graduating class was the first to physically not walk the stage in a formal ceremony, but rather celebrated their commencement with a graduation gift box and video congratulations from Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence.
Finally, the College celebrates its awards and achievements by individuals and as collective units. McMinnville Librarian Sharon Edwards won the TBR Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award, and Motlow’s External Affairs department won multiple state, regional, and national awards for Ovation magazine, Robotics design and marketing, and graphic creation.