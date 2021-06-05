There’s no better time to find a job. The job market is buzzing with the highest hourly pay in over 20 years.
EmployBridge, the nation’s largest industrial staffing firm, is helping to meet this demand by hosting JobFest 2021, a nationwide hiring festival running June 8-10. Hiring events will take place at hundreds of EmployBridge locations across 48 states through the company’s specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, and Westaff.
Hiring events will take place in Tullahoma on June 8 – 10 at ResourceMFG from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily and in Manchester on June 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in front of Home Depot and at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. The three-day hiring festival is designed as a fun way to match candidates to promising jobs now available at some of the biggest local company names in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing. With demand for labor high, many employers are offering extra perks and benefits.
“Conditions have never been better for job seekers to have their pick of the best jobs and pay rates available for qualified workers,” said Alex Vasquez, Vice President of EmployBridge’s ResourceMFG division. “We’re proud to be advocates for job seekers to help them get ahead with free skills training and certifications that can help them find better job opportunities.”
But this job boom won’t last forever. “People will be getting back to work as extra unemployment pay runs out, kids go back to school, and cash starts getting tighter as the holidays approach,” Vasquez added. “If you’re looking for steady work, great pay, and the chance to get ahead, NOW is a great time.”
EmployBridge focuses on meeting the needs of its associates by ensuring workplaces are safe and that they have the life skills and job skills they need to succeed. EmployBridge was a proud recipient in 2021 of the Safety Standard of Excellence® mark awarded by the National Safety Council and the American Staffing Association. To understand these needs, the company recently completed its annual Voice of the Blue-Collar worker survey, the nation’s largest survey of blue-collar workers, now in its 14th year.
Job seekers can visit the JobFest 2021 website to find a location near them or apply for jobs online at www.resourcemfg.com.
Employers wanting to join the local JobFest 2021, may connect by contacting Michele Simmons – Business Development Manager for Southern Middle TN – at 931-409-4110 or michele.simmons@resourcemfg.com.