TAEDC is pleased to announce that the Williamson Aviation Historic redevelopment of Tullahoma Airport’s World War II hangar has been recognized with an Excellence in Economic Development award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
IEDC, the largest nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers in the world, selected TAEDC as a recipient of its 2022 Excellence Awards for redevelopment and reuse. This gold award honors organizations for exemplary economic development projects for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, & rural communities.
“TAEDC works to attract and grow businesses in the aviation and aerospace sectors, and this project is a symbol of the types of investment we want to locate in Tullahoma,” said TAEDC Chairman, Lynn Sebourn. “Special thanks to Mike Williamson and his team for this tremendous investment in our community’s future. This project was a great partnership with our economic development partners, the Tullahoma airport, and of course Williamson’s vision.”
This roughly 20,400-square-foot building that once housed a cadre of B-24 and B-25 bombers during World War II is now sheltering airplanes again. The restoration of this large facility was accomplished by Mike Williamson’s vision to protect our community’s WWII and aviation heritage at William Northern Field.
The hangar is now on the National Register of Historic places, being one of only a handful of this type of hangar that exists, and Williamson was able to benefit from $500,000 in historic tax credits.
The $1.2 million project restored the outside of the hangar to its original appearance, will accommodate up to three separate businesses, create fifteen jobs and offer hangar space. With the support of the community and elected leaders, as well as evidence of an unfulfilled need, local bankers and community development organizations will realize the benefits for our community. As a result of the partnership, business activity has increased at the airport even during these high inflationary times. Specifically, the region is now experiencing more aviation gas and jet fuel sales and provides a more diversified regional economy.
Williamson now offers hangar space for corporate and general aviation aircraft, and general maintenance to locally-stationed aircraft and transient planes.
“This year’s awards selection process was especially competitive,” said IEDC Awards Advisory Committee Chair, Christina Winn.
“Communities need our profession now more than ever. This year's awardees exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet the challenges of today and the future. The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and demonstrate the level of leadership that our profession strives for every day,” shared IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.