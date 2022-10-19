4A - Tullahoma Hanger wins.JPG

TAEDC is pleased to announce that the Williamson Aviation Historic redevelopment of Tullahoma Airport’s World War II hangar has been recognized with an Excellence in Economic Development award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

IEDC, the largest nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers in the world, selected TAEDC as a recipient of its 2022 Excellence Awards for redevelopment and reuse. This gold award honors organizations for exemplary economic development projects for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, & rural communities.