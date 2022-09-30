The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution this past week to request state lawmakers to amend a law regarding the promotion of students from third grade.
In its September meeting, TCS Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens presented to the board a resolution that would urge the Tennessee General Assembly to amend T.C.A. 49-6-3115 to allow the school districts to make retention decisions for third and fourth grade students, like all other grade levels, based upon all school district information on each student.
Lawmakers passed a bill that stated school districts can hold back third graders who were not reading on grade level by the time they take TNReady tests at the end of the year.
According to the resolution, the law states that if the student who is not proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) as determined by the student achieving a performance level rating of either “below” or “approaching” on the ELA portion of the student’s most recent Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) may be promoted if:
• The student is an English language learner and has received less than two years of ELA instruction
• The student has an IEP that outlines deficiencies in reading
• The student was previously retained in grade K through 3 prior to the year
• The student attends a learning loss bridge camp, maintains a 90% attendance rate at the camp and demonstrates adequate growth on the post-test
• And the student receives high-dosage, low ratio tutoring using the TN All Corps grant or an equivalent high-dosage, low ratio tutoring model for the entirety of fourth grade
In addition, the student who is promoted to the fourth grade pursuant to this process must show adequate growth on the fourth grade ELA portion of the TCAP test, as determined by the Department of Education, before the student may be promoted to the fifth grade.
Stephens said parents of third grade students were contacted and informed about the legislation in August by the three directors of schools within the county.
“We felt it was very important that everyone understand this is rooted in legislation. It is not what a school district is deciding,” Stephens said.
She continued and said the district believes that it was important for retention decisions on all grade levels be made at the local level, using multiple resources of data and not a single, unique item to make a decision on a child that could potentially have future ramifications, based on available research. Stephens said parents, teachers and administrators should be able to look at all factors associated with a student’s academic performance to make the right decision for a child, adding she was not to saying retention might not be utilized, and the decision might be made at any grade level when appropriate.
“These decisions should be by the individuals who work directly and most closely with the students on a daily basis and not determined by a single point in time rooted by an assessment that was only given for a couple of hours.”
Stephens said she hopes the board will support the resolution and if approved it will be sent to the Tennessee Organization of Superintendents (TOS), the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) and to each legislative member that serves the community.
Before the vote, board member Pat Welsh said there is educational data that shows if a child cannot read on a third grade, the chances of the child graduating high school are greatly reduced. He added that he didn’t want to give parents the impression that the board was trying to make it easier or that it didn’t agree with the state’s intention.
“What we’re trying to say is that on a local level should be a better judge than the General Assembly,” Welsh said.
Stephens added while the TCAP assessment looks at how the child is able to read and read fluently, the local district may have better information and resources that can tell if the third grader can read.
“That’s what this law is about,” Stephens said. “We agree third graders should be able to read. First you need to learn to read then read to learn and we want our young students to read to learn. It’s about educators having professional knowledge, current training and being able to identify who is able to read and who is struggling to read.”
Board member Gigi Robinson thanked Stephens for partnering with the other Director of Schools and bringing the resolution to the board. Chairman Kim Uselton agreed with Robinson and said she hopes everyone understands what this means to children.
The board voted to approve the resolution 6-0. Board member Sid Hill was absent and Amy Dodson was in attendance virtually.