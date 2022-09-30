3A - TCS Retention Resolution pick one.jpg

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution this past week to request state lawmakers to amend a law regarding the promotion of students from third grade.

In its September meeting, TCS Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens presented to the board a resolution that would urge the Tennessee General Assembly to amend T.C.A. 49-6-3115 to allow the school districts to make retention decisions for third and fourth grade students, like all other grade levels, based upon all school district information on each student.