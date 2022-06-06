During a special called work session Tuesday, May 31, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voiced (non-binding) support of retired judge Craig Johnson as the city attorney, replacing outgoing Gerald Ewell, Jr.
Local attorney Eric Burch had also applied for the position. Burch was recently defeated in a run for circuit court judge by Bobby Carter who will take the oath of office the same day as Manchester’s outgoing city attorney, Gerald Ewell, Jr., who defeated Garth Seagroves for the General Sessions judgeship. He is replacing the retiring Jere Ledsinger on the bench. Johnson retired last year at midterm after 24 years as judge and has been in private practice since leaving the bench.
The Manchester board was not allowed to take action on any items during the work session, yet Mayor Marilyn Howard surveyed each alderman on their choice. The majority voiced favor for Johnson. Alderman Chris Elam was absent.
Howard voiced the names at the work session, noting that the Johnson requested $225 per hour, While Burch asked $140 per hour.
The current city attorney Gerald Ewell, Jr., who secured the Republican nomination for General Sessions Judge Part II and will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 election, currently makes $125 per hour, which was set 15 years ago.
“The question about dollars is one thing, but it’s also about efficiency,” Alderman Bill Nickels said. “The dollar amount is relative to the person. They’re both competent.”
The board will have to officially vote to appoint Johnson at a future meeting. Ewell suggested inviting whomever the board choses to the next BOMA meeting to transition the duties to the new attorney.