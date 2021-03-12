The Coffee County Retired Teachers Association Executive Board met March 9, 2021 at the Celtic Cup in Tullahoma to review and discuss current business. Attending were President Donna Martin, Vice-President Paul Cooley, Co-treasurers Carmen Posluszny and Patsy Wilkes Moore, Membership Chair Betty West, Secretary Doris Barton, Legislative Chair Pat Barton, and Sunshine Committee member Nancy Burt.
The next meeting date for all members is June 15. The Scholarship Committee will select a scholarship winner from both Tullahoma High School and Coffee County Central High School. These winners will be honored at the June meeting.
All retired teachers are invited to join CCRTA. The Tennessee Retired Teachers Association actively works to maintain current benefits and improve benefits of retired teachers, as well as supporting all public school teachers in Tennessee. TRTA also lobbies for increases in retirement funds and follows all education legislation and communicates information to all members. Anyone interested in joining may contact Betty West at bcjwest246@gmail.com, Pat Barton at pbarton1@charter.net, or Patsy Moore at pjw1@gmail.com.