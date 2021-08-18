The Coffee County Retired Teachers Association celebrated seeing fellow members and guests at the quarterly meeting on June 15, 2021 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, after being unable to meet in March.
A delicious lunch was served by the conference center staff, which was beautifully decorated with the assistance of Cindy King and the CCRTA decorating committee. Paul Cooley, CCRTA Vice-President and Scholarship Committee chairman, presented certificates of achievement to the 2021 scholarship winners, Gracie Basham, Tullahoma High School graduate, and Nicholas Watkins, Coffee County High graduate, who were honored along with their parents, Travis and Kelly Basham, and Todd and Betty Watkins. Newly retired Coffee County special education aide, Ms. Sue Wilson was recognized for all her years of dedicated service.
A wonderful program of music was provided by Randy Finchum, a Coffee County native and an award-winning songwriter and radio personality, who has had over 80 songs recorded by various artists, including country music great Sammy Kershaw. In 2019, Randy was nominated by the Inspirational Country Music Association for Radio Personality of The Year. He gave credit to his teachers for their support and teaching throughout the years.
Kathy Hagler had a moving presentation honoring the members that have passed since last year’s necrology ceremony. Doris Barton, CCRTA secretary for several terms, presented the minutes of the last meeting for approval. Carmen Posluszny gave the treasurer’s report. Betty West reported on membership, and Pat Barton gave his legislative report concerning education.
Door prizes of gift cards were presented throughout the meeting to winners with Donna Martin, CCRTA president, directing the fun. One door prize went to the oldest member present, Jane Modrall, 97 years young, with a close runner-up, Ms. Catherine Salter, 92, a former pupil of Ms. Modrall.
New retirees of the three Coffee County School systems are invited to join the association at their next meeting Tuesday, Sept.14, 2021.
Beginning with the June 15, 2021 meeting, all extended support personnel are now invited to join the Coffee County Retired Teachers Association. Invitations will be sent prior to the September meeting to all known retirees, as was done in June. A free luncheon is provided to any first time attendees, regardless of retirement date. Coffee County Retired Teachers also has members from other counties in Tennessee and even members from other states. For more information, contact Betty West, bcjwest246@gmail.com, 931.455.1653, or any officer.