The next Coffee County Retired Teachers quarterly meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, behind Holiday Inn Express. Any new retiree of the three Coffee County school systems is invited to attend. This includes both teacher-certified professionals and extended support professionals (all staff.) New retirees will receive a free lunch in honor of their retirement. There is no time limit for retirees to be eligible for the free lunch. All first-time attendees will be recognized and honored. Retirees from any system in the state are eligible, as well as retirees from other states.
Each retiree is important to continue the fight to keep the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System financially sound (it is in the top five in the nation for total fund balance and responsible investing), add to the annual cost of living increase, and add to the group insurance benefits and other benefits the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association now enjoy. TRTA is the only organization lobbying on Capitol Hill for teachers. TRTA and TEA are also entirely managed by former teachers, excluding a few office staff.
To reserve your free lunch, please contact Betty West, CCRTA Membership Chairman by phone at 931-455-1653 or email at bcjwest246@gmail.com or Pat Barton at her email address pbarton1@charter.net. Head count for the lunches is needed by the end of Friday, June 11.