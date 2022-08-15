Seam Ballentine

Sean Ballentine

Manchester resident Sean Ballentine started his college education in 1996, immediately after graduating high school. A year later, he said he "crashed and burned" out of engineering school and wanted to take some time off to figure out what he wanted to do and grow up.

"That turned into more like 50 semesters," he said, taking 25 years off from school. "During the in-between, a lot of things happened. I failed so miserably back then. I drank a lot, had no self-control, and had zero time management skills."