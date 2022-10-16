5A - Tullahoma city logo.jpg

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen postponed a professional review of city employee compensation pending inclusion of benefits packages as part of compensation consideration.

The item to approve the review was previously discussed by the board during the 2020 budget review, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. The city’s current employee compensation plan was adopted in 2016, and every year since adopting that plan, the board has approved giving step raises, as well as annually giving a cost of living increase to maintain competitive market rates.