The Board of Mayor and Aldermen postponed a professional review of city employee compensation pending inclusion of benefits packages as part of compensation consideration.
The item to approve the review was previously discussed by the board during the 2020 budget review, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. The city’s current employee compensation plan was adopted in 2016, and every year since adopting that plan, the board has approved giving step raises, as well as annually giving a cost of living increase to maintain competitive market rates.
The city hired Burris, Thompson & Associates in late 2019 to review the city compensation plan and determine the city’s market standing. Twenty positions were reviewed at the time, and the representative recommended an increase in starting wages, according to Moody. No changes were implemented at the time, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and “concerns about recession.”
“As soon as we came back, right at the end of 2020 and early 2021, we adjusted wages,” said Moody. “That’s when we increased starting wages for those in the lowest pay grades of our plan. I say all of that to say: 2020 was the last time that studied this. It really is the best practice to do a full review of your plan every five years. We’ve waited a little bit late purposefully, because of the pandemic and the labor market volatility. I don’t think that we need to delay any longer.”
Alderman Bobbie Wilson inquired as to whether benefits, such as healthcare and retirement, were included in this review. The question arose as to whether the cost of benefits would be included as a value alongside compensation. Steve Thompson, from Burris, Thompson & Associates, was present to answer questions from the board.
“In the scope of work, we don’t have a formal review of the benefits package,” said Thompson. “To your question, when we compare to the market, it’s really difficult to add dollars and cents to the wage numbers and come up with something that you can compare to the other cities. It’s pretty much impossible. Moreover, many employees value benefits differently. Some of the newer, younger folks don’t care about benefits; it’s all about the take-home wage. People with families are more interested in benefits, so how do you compare?”
He went on to say that a review of benefits could be added to the scope of the study for an additional $1,500. The initial review cost came to $14,145.
“It does seem to me that the benefits would be a huge component,” said Alderman Jenna Amacher. “I don’t think we would be looking for a ‘let’s compare Manchester’s benefits to our benefits.’ I think we would be looking at it as it relates to the compensation package as a whole. Unless you are analyzing the compensation along with the benefit package, your data is not going to give us what we need.”
Thompson explained that such a review of benefits would typically compare the quality and value of benefits, such as sick day accruement, paid leave, healthcare, disability leave, as they were valued by the employee, rather than a cost value from the perspective of the employer.
“We offer some of the best benefits of any city government that we would be competing against,” said Moody. “Certainly, public sector benefits have historically been better than private sector benefits, especially when we offer a pension plan. That’s a rare thing in today’s world.”
Moody then offered to organize an overview of the benefits provided by the city and the monetary value of said benefits, to provide the board further information. She shared that the city covers employee medical benefits one hundred percent and that family coverage is included for $310 per month.
Action on the item was postponed until the city staff are able to form a request for a proposal that takes comments from the board into account.