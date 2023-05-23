Tullahoma city logo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) approved the Revised 2011 Comprehensive Plan on its second and final reading Monday night, providing the city with a map of future land uses.

The plan that was approved was presented by the Community Plan Development Committee (CPDC). After the BoMA ceased discussions over the long-debated 2040 Comprehensive Plan in October of 2022, the CPDC was created, by recommendation of Alderman Kurt Glick, to review and revise the existing 2011 Comprehensive Plan with the maps of the 2040 plan.

Tags

Recommended for you