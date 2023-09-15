Threads TN, located off of North Jackson Street at 106 W Ogee St., is open and ready to offer not only sports organizations but churches, community groups and even customized family clothing gear.
The shop, formerly known as the Sweatshop, was bought from owners Phil and Donna Petty last year by co-owners Morgan Olive and Nikki Cochrane.
Cochrane said the goal for the business was to “continue good work, bring more ideas [to customers],” and help the Tullahoma community with any goods or clothing they might need.
“We do churches, businesses and different organization shirts,” she said, and added that the shop “specialize[s] in Tullahoma gear, but can do screen printing and embroidery” to suit any customer’s needs.
She said she and Olive would like to thank the Pettys and hope to continue their legacy of helping the community of Tullahoma.
They also would like to thank their family and friends who “put in a lot of their time” to help move the shop to its current location, and said they “couldn’t have done it without them.”
Cochrane said they enjoy sponsoring sports teams and providing local team gear to sports teams.
Cochrane and Olive hope to continue serving customers of the Sweatshop as well as new customers as they continue to build their business as a service to the community.
A bright and welcoming shop, Threads TN is an asset to any organizations in the community, and offers many customization options for customers.
For further information, Threads TN can be reached on Facebook at their page Threads TN and on the phone at 931-455-0079.
Another business, North Jackson Laundry, also recently opened. They are located at 507 North Jackson St., and can be reached at northjacksonlaundry@gmail.com or on Facebook at North Jackson Laundry.