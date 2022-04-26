The man who killed a teen in front of a Shelbyville laundromat last year in what has been called a case of mistaken identity will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The killer, Horatio Lewis Rice entered a guilty plea this past week in Shelbyville to the charge of first-degree murder and was ordered to serve life in prison without chance of parole for the ambush shooting death of 14-year-old Israel Domingo Pascual last September.
Rice fatally wounded the teen in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry in Shelbyville where the youth had been doing laundry with his family. Investigators say Rice emerged from the shadows and opened fire on the car in which the teen victim was a passenger moments after Pascual and his family came out of the business after doing their laundry. One of the six rounds struck the teen in the head, fatally wounding him. His 22-year-old brother who was behind the wheel of the car was uninjured.
Rice fled the area after the shooting but was nabbed in Tunica, Mississippi by federal marshals after a nation-wide manhunt.