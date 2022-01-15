Ricky Hereford, former owner and employee of Southern Electric & Plumbing Supply, Inc. retired after 50 years with the company.
His long career with the company was celebrated this Friday in an appreciation event in which recollections of his half-century there were cited.
Eddie Ellis, longtime friend and former manager of Murfreesboro Supply, Co. who was responsible for hiring Ricky at the age of 19 in 1971 as a stock boy recalled the day Ricky was hired. Before he even started, Ellis recalled that Ricky asked for a day off – Feb. 2 - to go fishing with his family. Ellis noted he accepted the terms with the understanding that he would get go too - a practice that would continue for the next 15 years.
Around 1980 Southeastern Electric Supply of Chattanooga purchased Murfreesboro Supply Company. Ricky remained with them working his way up, eventually purchasing the company now known as Southern Electric & Plumbing Supply, Inc. in 1999.
In looking back on his career, Ricky said it was the people that made things so good.
“I met a lot of good people, made a lot of great friends, and made a good living,” he said of his career, noting retirement will hold spending time with his family and also holding a fishing pole. ‘I don’t know, maybe do more fishing and hunting and spend time with my family.”
His co-workers noted that throughout Ricky’s 50 years of service, he has been not only a boss, co-worker, and mentor, but a friend to many. He has set an example to be followed in the future and cherished by those that were fortunate enough to have experienced it for themselves.
Southern Electric & Plumbing Supply, Inc. would like to wish him the best in his retirement. He will be missed. And, their final message to their long-time friend – “Go Vols!”