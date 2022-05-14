Over 50 cyclists are expected to participate with the Highland Rim Bicycle Club of Tullahoma in the 2022 Ride of Silence on the morning of May 18.
All that is needed to participate in the event is a helmet and a bike. Ride of Silence is international and about 500 cities participate around the globe. Locally, the Highland Rim Bicycle Club will have the award winning THS JROTC Color Guard under Sgt. Maj. Richard Ramirez present the colors with Anna Bymaster singing the National Anthem. Links: https://www.facebook.com/rideofsilence and https://www.rideofsilence.org.
This year’s ride will be Wednesday, May 18, from 7 to 8 a.m. (Arrive at least 15 minutes early for pre-ride program; Ride will be begin at 7 a.m., sharp)
The ride will cover five miles around downtown Tullahoma with police escort, no faster the 12 mph (The event is a solemn procession with no talking). The ride will begin at Frazier McEwen Park, 216 Big Springs Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388
The Purpose of the ride is to HONOR those who have been injured or killed in cycling accidents; to RAISE AWARENESS that we are here; and to ask that we all SHARE THE ROAD
There are no sponsors and no registration fees. The ride, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.