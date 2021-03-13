A local man may be looking at spending the next decade in prison after he robbed a woman at gunpoint with as many as eight juveniles with him.
The man, Ketwain Darnelle Bowers, 18, is charged with aggravated armed robbery, which carries eight to 12 years in prison for standard offenders, and multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors for the several youths he allegedly had with him at the time of the stick up.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police that she had given a ride to approximately eight juveniles from Monteagle to the Marathon in Tullahoma.
“Once at the Marathon, Bowers pulled out a gun, that she described as black with accents, and demanded her to give him all of her money,” the warrant against the teen reads, noting the victim reportedly gave him $150 in cash.
The group reportedly fled the scene of the robbery but were caught by Tullahoma police a short time later. Police said Bowers tried to run away but was apprehended.
The charges, if any, against the juveniles who were with Bowers has not been revealed by police since they were under the age of 18.