Motorists will have smooth driving over the Labor Day weekend as the state has suspended road construction while warning that law enforcement will be on patrol, looking for speeders and those who drink and drive.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.