The city of Tullahoma continued its congratulations of the state champion football team at a February meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, the board presented representatives from the Tullahoma High School Wildcats Football Team, including new Head Coach Coy Sisk, with road signs the city had made recognizing the team’s state championship run this past season. The signs bear the Wildcat logo along with the phrase “Home of the 2021 4A State Football Champions.”
The city purchased five signs total—four of which have been affixed to the Tullahoma city limits signs along the four major gateways into Tullahoma, and one donated to the school to place wherever school officials would like.
At the meeting, the mayor congratulated the team and its new head coach, as well as lauded former Head Coach John Olive for his dedication and long tenure with the team, culminating in their state championship run.
The city also held a victory parade for the team following their championship win after the Tullahoma Christmas Parade, which was held championship weekend.