Next month, Coffee County voters will have the opportunity to send its incumbent Road Superintendent back to his seat or select a newcomer in Scott Hansert.
Benton Bartlett, a Coffee County native, is an equipment businessman, having worked with farm equipment and doing site work, which he said is similar to the work he does at the highway department. He was elected to the position back in 2014, making this his second reelection bid. He faces challenger Scott Hansert, who said he brings 35-plus years of construction and road-building work if elected.
Hansert said the county was ready for change, specifically when it came to securing grants for the county roads and the importance of tackling distracted driving. That issue, he said, was personal to him, as his son was killed in 2003 car accident due to distracted driving. Additionally, Hansert said, the county needed to be more aggressive on its bridge replacement programs, citing the abundance of aged bridges.
The two faced off during the political forum held in March and hosted by Bowman Media, The Tullahoma News and Manchester Times. Moderated by Bowman Media News Director Lucky Knott, the candidates fielded questions regarding the most pressing issue regarding county roads, what they would like to address in the position, the impact of severe weather on the roadways and questions from readers.
First, Knott asked the candidates what they viewed as the most pressing issue facing Coffee County roads and how their positions could address it specifically. Hansert answered first, saying the maintenance of county roads and signage was paramount.
“Technology has come a long ways,” he said of different signage options. “On our high-incident areas that we have, there’s solar-powered LED lighting now that we could put on our curves. These LED lights, they stick out like a sore thumb. They’re all over Middle Tennessee. I deal with them every day. I put them up.”
Hansert said it was important to improve the signage in order to keep the roads as safe as possible.
Bartlett disagreed, saying the largest problem the highway department has is a lack of funding, saying he struggles every day with trying to get enough money to overlay the roads, and that costs were only rising, which exacerbated the problem.
“We just bid a road—Blanton’s Chapel—we’ll start hot mixing it in the next few weeks,” he said. “That road—4 miles—was $145,000 a mile.”
That same stretch of road may have only cost $100,000 per mile seven or eight years ago, Bartlett said.
On the topic of severe weather, Bartlett said pot holes continued to be an enormous issue. This time of year is traditionally pothole season, when crews go out and correct small potholes in the roads. The weather, however, can prevent road crews from making those repairs, because if the dirt is wet, crews cannot go mow and maintain ditches like they would normally be able to.
Hansert also spoke on the potholes topic, saying that the number one cause of potholes was water and tying that into proper ditch maintenance.
“If your ditches are not open, and water is running across the road, you’ll have a pothole,” he said. “We have got to concentrate more on keeping our ditches open.”
Keeping the ditches clear would significantly help keep the water out of the roads, thus preventing the creation of potholes. That had to be the first priority, he said. After that, Hansert said, the next issue would be to address drainage problems from those ditches. That could be accomplished from grant funding, he said.
Knott then asked the candidates about the state of the bridges in Coffee County, noting that several bridges are much older than others and possibly created a safety hazard for motorists.
Hansert fielded the question first, reiterating how many of the county’s bridges were built 80-plus years prior. Additionally, he said, the county is now building in places that previous generations of Coffee Countians did not anticipate they would be building.
“We’re building in places that we used to not even think about building homes,” he said.
To that end, he said, he would like to work with TDOT, who can only come around and inspect the county’s bridges every two years. He would like to hire county inspectors to supplement the bridge inspections, as well as to inspect bridges with TDOT officials to advocate on behalf of the county in seeking bridge replacement.
“The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” he said, noting that if the county does not inform state officials that roads or bridges need repairs or replacements, it would likely lead to larger disruptions later on down the life.
“When you miss a bridge, you don’t miss it until it’s gone, he said. “Then, when it’s gone, it disrupts your life.”
Bartlett countered by reiterating the costs of bridge replacements, noting he currently has four bridges in the design phase with the state. He also highlighted another bridge replacement project he recently completed in the Rutledge Falls area thanks to a high-priority bridge grant program—the 75 feet of bridge cost $900,000 to build, which he luckily said didn’t cost the county any money.
“The trick’s going to be getting the money to build them,” he said. “I’m just hoping there’s some way we can find that money to build those bridges with. If I do, they’re ready to go.”
Bridges are expensive, Bartlett said, and it’s not usually economically feasible to replace all of them.
Next, Knott asked candidates about the finances of the highway department. Specifically, he asked the candidates if they believed the employees of the highway department were fairly compensated or if they’d like to improve their pay and how they would accomplish it.
Bartlett stated he has been able to give the highway department employees a raise each year he’s been in office, of which the funding came not from county coffers but through fuel taxes.
“The money that we get at the highway department, we get to hold over to the next year,” he added, reiterating that all the employees are fairly compensated and will receive another raise this year.
Hansert said the wage range was too low, saying fast food workers regularly get paid more. According to Hansert, the pay range for highway department employees started at $14.75 per hour to $20 per hour.
“These guys are taking care of our roads, and working on roads is very dangerous,” he said. “We have got to try to do something to get more money. We have got to raise our pay for these guys more than what we’ve been raising them.”
Further, he said, the average for tractor operators was $25 an hour, whereas laborers at the state level started out at around $20 an hour.
Knott then asked the candidates to explain something they would both like to have done better throughout their careers and list their favorite accomplishments. Hansert took the question first, saying he was proud to have been involved in the creation of the Exit 111A ramp off Interstate 24, the only exit that lists Tullahoma. Hansert said that was probably one of the smoothest exit ramps in the state of Tennessee.
“That’s one of my biggest accomplishments right there,” he said.
Hansert did not list any specific item he wished he could have done better but said people always strived to do their jobs better.
Bartlett said when he first got to the department, it was bogged down in red tape and he had to submit an $80,000 payment per year due to previous leadership. Now, he said, the department has a surplus, which he was proud of.
“Now we’ve got some money that we can build the bridges I was talking about a while ago,” he said.
While the surplus wasn’t enough to accomplish all the things on his to-do list, Bartlett said it was enough to help cover some costs for road maintenance.
As with the other candidate panels, the candidates were offered a chance to ask each other question, which they both declined.
In closing comments, Hansert reiterated his desire to see the highway department go after grants and state aid for the myriad infrastructure projects that needed attention in the county.
“We have got to try to get more money, try to get more things done,” he said. “We’re going to have to do that by working with TDOT and letting them know the urgency that we have. We can’t take no for an answer.”
Bartlett contended that if Hansert were in his seat right now, he would “see things a little differently,” because he’s seen firsthand how difficult it is to get funding for projects.
“It’s tougher than what it sounds like,” Bartlett said. “In reality, money’s not there. You can’t afford to go in and build a new bridge for kicks and giggles. You’ve got to have the money. You’ve got to look at 639 other miles that have other bridges that are going on. You’re not going to replace very many bridges with the money that we have. We’re lucky to replace one or two.”
Finally, he said, he enjoyed his job and the challenge it presents and enjoyed spending the taxpayers’ money responsibly.
“I will continue to try my best to do what we can with our roads and bridges.”