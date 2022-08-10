One man was airlifted to Nashville for treatment of a stab wound to the midsection while another faces felony charges for inflicting the wound during an alleged robbery attempt.
The suspect, Dustin Cole Manley, 22, is charged with especially aggravated robbery – a Class A felony that carries 15 to 60 years in prison if there is a conviction.
The victim told Tullahoma police that he had given a ride to his alleged assailant and they had just pulled into Briarwood Apartments when Manley, who was a person the victim knew, asked him for money.
“When the victim told him that he didn’t have any money to give him, Mr. Manley then tried to rob him,” the police report reads, noting a witness told them Manley punched the victim as he got out of the car. At that point the victim reportedly chased Manley and left sight of the witness for a moment.
“When (the victim) returned to the vehicle, she (the witness) could see blood everywhere on his lower abdomen,” the police report revealed, noting the victim reportedly kept saying he could not believe Manley had “done that” – referring to his being stabbed. The victim later told police he and Manley went to school together and that he was just trying to help him out by giving him a ride.
At the time of his arrest, Manley told a different story about what prompted the stabbing, reportedly telling police that the victim had attacked him with a knife. However, police saw no wounds on his body to back up his self-defense claim. When asked why he didn’t report the incident himself, Manley reportedly told police that he was able to get away from the victim and therefore did not call authorities to report the stabbing.