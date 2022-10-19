1A - Robert E. Lee.jpg

Robert E. Lee Elementary School is among the 406 schools nationwide and just one of two elementary schools in Tennessee to be named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families.

During the 2021-2022 school year, Robert E. Lee Elementary School prioritized healthy policies and practices despite numerous challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have continued to sustain and promote good health by: