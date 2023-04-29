Ric Roberts.jpg

Ric Roberts

 TCS photo

Ric Roberts is returning to Tullahoma City Schools after it was announced that he will be the assistant principal at West Middle School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am excited to come back to Tullahoma City Schools,” Roberts said. “This district is one that I call home. I can’t wait to work with some fantastic educators who I know are doing great things for Tullahoma.”

Recommended for you