After a long night of discussion, the county commission voted down a resolution to amend the current zoning resolution that would have allowed a rock quarry in the county.
Before the start of the scheduled March Coffee County full commission meeting, a public hearing was held regarding the issue of rezoning parts of Coffee County to allow establishing a rock quarry in the area.
The request for creating a special Q1 quarrying district was filed by Terrell and Gail Waterson, who own land they plan to lease to Hawkins Asphalt Paving, the company that wants to establish a quarry in the Beechgrove area.
Attorney Evan Cope, representing the Watersons and Hawkins Asphalt Paving, stated during the heating that the purpose of the resolution was amend the rezoning laws so the Watersons could come to their elected officials and ask permission to have a rock quarry on their property.
“The Watterson’s family are longtime citizens and residents of this county that are simply coming before this commission and their elected officials asking to adopt a common sense approach and allow them to come back and ask you permission to operate a rock quarry on their property,” Cope said.
After Cope spoke, supporters in favor the resolution stated it was Watersons right as the property owners to come ask and it would create more revenue for the county.
Chris Stanford, representing the group Save Coffee County TN, spoke next and revealed the group’s concerns about the dangers quarries present to both the environment and the health of the community. He asked the commission to vote for what their constituents want and vote ‘no.’
“I encourage you to steer towards your constituents and the people who voted to put you in your chairs,” Stanford said.
When he finished, members of Save Coffee County TN spoke and reiterated their concerns about the impact a rock quarry will have on the county.
When the resolution to amend the current zoning resolution for county was opened for discussion, Commissioner Dennis Hunt made the motion to remove a section of the resolution which stipulated that a site where mining and quarrying activities will occur will not be closer than five miles to any other similar site.
His reason for this removal was under the wording, the Rogers Group Quarry in Hillsboro could not operate if they lost their lease under the five-mile radium rule.
The commission voted down to make the amendment in an 8-13 decision.
Planning Commission member Steve Cunning-ham then revealed to the county commission that the planning commission failed to pass the resolution and sent a negative recommendation due to the inconsistency in the resolution, and the current zoning resolution that has been tried and true.
“For 20 years, it has held up and there has been no lawsuits against the Planning Commission,” Steve said. “Our zoning resolution is good.”
Commissioner Jeff Keele asked if the planning commission has been presented geological studies to show if there were minable materials in the urban growth area. No studies were known was the answer.
Keele expressed concerns that if the zoning resolution was changed then it could present problem of taking away property rights of residents who live in and out of the urban growth area.
Cunningham told Keele and the commission that he was talking about “spot zoning” and stated it is not supposed to be allowed.
Keele said he believes the commission’s first goal is to take care of the residents in the county and that not one person would benefit from the resolution.
Other commissioners expressed similar views. Commissioner Lynn Sebourn said the resolution in front of them was not prepared by county staff or the planning commission, and the language in the resolution would cause conflict.
“So based on that, I cannot vote for approval and I would encourage my fellow commissioners not approve as well,” Sebourn stated.
Commissioner Scarlett Taylor stated the majority of residents have expressed they do not want the resolution to pass, noting the negative impact that a rock quarry would cause to natural resources like water which would cause people to leave the county.
“The vast majority of citizens have said no they do not want spot zoning for an industry that is so harsh to our county’s natural resources that we won’t be able to pass our property down to our children or our children will not necessarily want to come back to live as we have already destroyed a reasonable amount of our resources,” Taylor said.
Several commissioners echoed Taylor’s sentiment about the majority of the county resident’s concerns about the resolution. Commissioner David Orrick said the resolution is not consistent with the current zoning resolution and it would be a big disservice to the county residents.
“I’m 100 percent against the wording and it will cause a lot of problems in the county for a lot of citizens,” Orrick said.
Bryan said he will represent the 95 percent of residents who have reached out to the commission and vote ‘no’ on the resolution as it would be presumptuous and arrogant to tell citizens that he knows better than them on what’s best for them and their families.
Before the final vote was made, Hunt stated if the resolution did pass he promised he would not give up and would not vote to rezone any property until the changes he feels the resolution needs are made.
The final vote on the resolution to amend the county’s zoning resolution was 15 to 6 which was met with a round of applause of the majority in attendance.