Those who missed out on checking out South Jackson’s “Trees of Christmas” have a second chance to rock around the Christmas trees this weekend.
The third annual “Trees of Christmas” originally ran from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4; however, Chairman of South Jackson Performing Arts Center Greg Gressel said the event was extended due to popular demand.
“The ‘Trees of Christmas’ will have some ‘limited hours’ this weekend and that is for viewing only,” Gressel said. “Visitors will be able to see all the Trees and will see the winners of Best Theme, Most Creative and People Choice.”
The winners were The Painted House for Most Creative, Nearest Green Distillery for Best Theme and Trader’s Bank for People’s Choice.
Admission to see over 40 trees, sponsored by several organizations and nonprofits organizations, at the “Trees of Christmas” is $5, and the hours will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The viewing times will be limited due to expected turnout for “Nutcracker Fantasy” happening during the weekend as well at South Jackson.
According to Gressel, after this weekend, the organizations and businesses who participated in the Trees of Christmas will undecorate the trees and take their ornaments. He added that many in the community have asked if South Jackson has considered auctioning off the trees next year.
“Some use very sentimental or business specific type decorations and would want everything back but others may be interested in allowing their tree to be auctioned,” he said.
Each year, a portion of the proceeds from “Trees of Christmas” benefit another local nonprofit organization. This year’s beneficiary is the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
Some of this year’s sponsors for the “Trees of Christmas” include Traders Bank as the Jingle Bell/Presenting Sponsor and Fuel So Good as the Elf Sponsor, who supplied drinks and snacks.
Later this month, South Jackson will get a taste of Broadway as Terry Barber will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series. Barber’s show will be a tribute to the music of English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose been credited for composing music for theatre productions like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats,” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Tickets for admission are $25 per person.
To wrap up the most wonderful time of the year, South Jackson will be playing the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “It’s a Wonderful Life” tells the story of an angel who is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman, George Bailey, played by James Stewart, by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Tickets for the showing are $10 in advance and $12 on site. Purchase of tickets includes an order of popcorn and a drink to enjoy while watching the Christmas classic.