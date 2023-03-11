Evan Rogers

When Evan Rogers set out to make a commercial for a local restaurant, he wasn’t anticipating receiving a treat of his own. That’s precisely what happened on Monday when the Tullahoma High School junior took home second place for Best Commercial at the Tennessee High School Press Association Awards at Lipscomb University.

“Winning this award means so much because ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to be a filmmaker and videographer,” Rogers said. “This is such a great thing to add to my resume and portfolio.”