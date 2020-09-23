Would you like to wash down your pancakes with a cold beer? You will soon be able to as Cracker Barrel plans to add beer and wine to its menu.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a beer permit Sept. 1 for Cracker Barrel in Manchester, located 103 Paradise St., Manchester.
The family-style restaurant chain plans to begin selling beer and wine in stores across the state on Oct. 6, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Fifty years ago, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, known for Southern homestyle cooking and unique retail offerings, made its debut in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Today, Cracker Barrel has 660 locations in 45 states across the nation.
The restaurant in Manchester was one of the first stores to open its doors.
The original Manchester store was opened June 27, 1970. Cracker Barrel in Manchester was rebuilt and opened at its current location in March 1995.