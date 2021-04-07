The Tullahoma High School Prom will take place in 2021, school officials announced.
After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THS Principal Jason Quick said the Wildcats will not go another year without a prom. The traditional dance is scheduled for this weekend, Saturday, April 14. Hours are from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Tullahoma High School gymnasium.
The prom theme this year is “Enchanted Forest” and has been designed with COVID-19 protocols in mind, given that the pandemic is not yet over. Some of the protocols that will be in place include temperature checks, masks and social distancing guidelines.
One new theme to the prom is the inaugural Prom Walk, Quick announced.
“Parents, family and friends are cordially invited to come see the attendees be formally introduced as they walk the red carpet into the prom,” he told The News. “Prom Walk will include strobe lights, music and a DJ to announce the students as they arrive.”
The Prom Walk will give parents, friends and other family members the opportunity to take photos and videos of their prom attendee, as well as cheer them on for all they have accomplished this year.
According to Quick, the Prom Walk will take place at the gym entrance closest to the south parking lot (by the football stadium and the THS Rock) and will begin at 8 p.m.